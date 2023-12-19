Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 275,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $238.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

