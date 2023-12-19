Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on January 2nd

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PMM stock opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $7.28.

Get Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.