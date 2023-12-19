Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 2nd

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 345,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 864.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 166,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 149,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 30.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

