Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $59.05 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 315.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

