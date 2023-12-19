Raydium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.45 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 19th. Raydium has a market cap of $218.11 million and $26.45 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Orca (ORCA) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017652 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.
About Raydium
Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,616 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,830,489 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.