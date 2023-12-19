Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.14.

RPHM opened at $1.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 53,483 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

