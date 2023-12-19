Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. William Blair downgraded Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reneo Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.14.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on RPHM

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.58. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPHM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 352.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $89,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.