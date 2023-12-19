Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $14.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 20,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

