Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.70 Million Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.15% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $104,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 424.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 146.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of JQUA stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.38. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $47.84.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

