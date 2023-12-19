Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after buying an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $149.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

