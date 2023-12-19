Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,560 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

