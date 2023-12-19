Royal Bank of Canada Raises Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $54.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MBLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.19.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBLY

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.56, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of -0.33. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $28.73 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. Analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill bought 27,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,104,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $3,281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 168.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,025,000 after purchasing an additional 709,982 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.