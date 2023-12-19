Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.08

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.08 and last traded at C$44.96, with a volume of 28536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on RUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.07.

Russel Metals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.76. The stock has a market cap of C$2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 3.9743833 EPS for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Russel Metals

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

