Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $162.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ryanair traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 166236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.22.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,222,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,027,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,643,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after purchasing an additional 715,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.