Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $140.00 to $162.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Ryanair traded as high as $132.37 and last traded at $132.00, with a volume of 166236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.22.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
