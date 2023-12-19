Safe 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $2.42 or 0.00005692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market cap of $50.37 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00117823 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00034803 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024945 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000138 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002259 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000183 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,228.26 or 1.30041540 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

