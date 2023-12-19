Sageworth Trust Co Grows Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 7,209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,609,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,855,000 after buying an additional 4,546,659 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,918,000 after buying an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,762,000 after buying an additional 247,773 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,204,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $33.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

