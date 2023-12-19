Sageworth Trust Co Has $2.19 Million Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 902.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,580,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123,659 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 493,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,634,000 after acquiring an additional 15,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.