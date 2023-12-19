Sageworth Trust Co Has $70.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 759,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $70,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VT stock opened at $101.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $84.82 and a 12 month high of $102.57.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.