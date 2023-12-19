Sageworth Trust Co Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $217.22. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

