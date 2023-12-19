Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Position Trimmed by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,771 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up 2.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 354.8% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $265.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $266.58. The firm has a market cap of $256.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.20.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.94.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock valued at $198,724,310. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

