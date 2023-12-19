Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Illumina from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Get Illumina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Illumina

Illumina Trading Up 1.6 %

ILMN stock opened at $129.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.09. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 37,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 9.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,724 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Illumina by 12.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,985 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.