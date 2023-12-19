Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABNB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.58. 894,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,233,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 13,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,301.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,146,525.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 761,124 shares of company stock worth $103,022,861 in the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

