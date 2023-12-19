Saxon Interests Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,836 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Saxon Interests Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Saxon Interests Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 69.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,016. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

