Saxon Interests Inc. Sells 302 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $374.68. The stock had a trading volume of 930,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,468,449. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $314.97 and a 1 year high of $374.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.40.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

