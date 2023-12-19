Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Has $9.87 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.52.

NYSE USB opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.52. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $1,024,930.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,389.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 22,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $1,024,930.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,108 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

