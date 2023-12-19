Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,267 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $16,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $89.67 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $187.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

