Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,316 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 1.2% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares during the period. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,058 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 95,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,026. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.34.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.