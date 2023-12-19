SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 440 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,000,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,847,000 after acquiring an additional 62,236 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,379,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,147,000 after purchasing an additional 424,594 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,478,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,991,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,822,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $69.78. 93,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,518. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.26.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

