SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2023

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 43.2% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 453.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 783.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.21. 465,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.