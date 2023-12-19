SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First International Bank & Trust increased its position in Deere & Company by 43.2% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 453.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Deere & Company by 783.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $390.21. 465,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $373.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.99.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

