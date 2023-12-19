SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 139.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,939 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 69,110.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,202,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,385,000 after buying an additional 3,197,756 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6,246.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,761,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,190,000 after buying an additional 1,733,260 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,044,000 after buying an additional 153,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7,509.2% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 297,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 293,759 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.81. 188,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

