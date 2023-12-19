SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.90 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.11. 2,078,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

