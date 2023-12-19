SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases 392 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 70,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 62,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 20,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.54.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

