SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 540.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 257,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after purchasing an additional 217,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,916,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $483.50. 156,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,717. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.72. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $310.00 and a one year high of $484.61.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.