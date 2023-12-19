SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,332 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. 2,642,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,394. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

