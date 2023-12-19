Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SLAB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $149.13.

SLAB stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $194.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $203.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.02 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $407,222.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 31.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

