Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SFNC. TheStreet lowered shares of Simmons First National from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $19.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.20 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 7.19%. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 2,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,730.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Shoptaw bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $143,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 77,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,562.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,730.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at $172,000. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

