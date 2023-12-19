Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an underweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.62.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

SIX opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.12. Six Flags Entertainment has a twelve month low of $18.29 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $547.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.76 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,502 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.