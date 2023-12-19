SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 10,592 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,286,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,794,689. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.20.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

