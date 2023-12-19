SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.03.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $192,300.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,659.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,563,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,819,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

