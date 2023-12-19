SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $5,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMHI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,964. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.08.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

