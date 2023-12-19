SlateStone Wealth LLC Purchases 13,874 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,874 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after buying an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $167.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,708. The company has a market capitalization of $152.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.18. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

