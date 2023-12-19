SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 787 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.39. 113,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,994. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $147.94 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.