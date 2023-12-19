SlateStone Wealth LLC Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE ADM traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 687,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,456. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $96.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.