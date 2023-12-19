SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC trimmed its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in M&T Bank by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 29,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,770,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $921,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 185,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,281. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $161.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

