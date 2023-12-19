Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.
Snowline Gold Stock Performance
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.
Snowline Gold Company Profile
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Snowline Gold
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- The 8 best agricultural ETFs to consider for your portfolio
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Roblox isn’t dead, but the metaverse is
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Darden Restaurants and the slow grind of success
Receive News & Ratings for Snowline Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowline Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.