Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Given a C$7.50 Price Target at CIBC

CIBC set a C$7.50 price target on Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.50 price target on Snowline Gold and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

CVE SGD opened at C$4.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$709.32 million, a P/E ratio of -32.67 and a beta of 0.91. Snowline Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.07.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.65 million during the quarter.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

