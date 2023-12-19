Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 5,893 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 996.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,455,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,704 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,129,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,254,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.84. 433,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,928. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.29.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

