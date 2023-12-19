Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 6,753 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Carter’s worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 17.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1,391.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 98,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 13.8% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 13.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $18,111,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total transaction of $263,112.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,293,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carter’s Price Performance

NYSE:CRI traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,414. Carter’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.81.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

