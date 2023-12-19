Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 850 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,532. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.