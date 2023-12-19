Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 16,684 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $7,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 190,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 153.14%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

