Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.71 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,471,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

